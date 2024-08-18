The NGO Foro Penal counted this Sunday at least 1,503 confirmed arrests in Venezuela in the context of the post-election protests against the official result of the presidential elections, in which the electoral body proclaimed the victory of President Nicolás Maduro.

The total number of incarcerations is 87 compared to the previous balance, according to data published in X by Foro Penal.

The organization also detailed that, among the group of inmates, they have confirmed 129 adolescents, 14 indigenous people18 people with disabilities or chronic illnesses and 200 women.

The NGO reported that only 90 people have been released – 32 more than the previous report on Saturday – out of the total of 1,503 detainees, without specifying further details about those released.

According to the Venezuelan government, more than 2,400 people were arrested during the protests that followed the July 28 elections, in which, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, 25 deaths were recorded.

During the demonstrations, opposition leader María Corina Machado said that Saturday’s marches were “the greatest civic feat in the history” of Venezuela.

Several relatives of detainees and human rights organisations have also denounced that prisoners are accused of, among other crimes, “terrorism” and are not allowed to defend themselves with private lawyers.

Regarding President Gustavo Petro’s position on the crisis, Machado said: “Listen carefully to the Venezuelans and also to the Colombians. We have never been so united. I do believe that it has an important role to play in defending truth and sovereignty.”

Both the government and the public prosecutor’s office accuse the opposition of provoking “terrorist acts” that, they claim, caused material damage in public places, political party headquarters, schools, hospitals and other sites.

EFE