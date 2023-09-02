Faced with the complaints and claims of the applicants for the American visa, who assure that the application for the procedure has waiting times that can even reach up to two years, the US Embassy made a key announcement that could expedite the process.

The entity confirmed that more than 50 people from embassies of other countries arrived in Bogotá to contribute to the visa application process.

“The consular team in Bogotá is committed to reducing wait times in Colombia for first-time visa applicants. And this global team is honored to help achieve this goal,” the Embassy reported.

From countries like Argentina, Brazil, Belize, China, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El SalvadorGuatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Namibia, Mexico, Serbia, Suriname and Venezuela, the experts who will provide support arrived.

The entity also promised to provide updated information on the status of the process and the necessary requirements.

Depending on the type of visa that is required, there are different forms that can be filled out online through the Embassy page.

Find out below some tips so that the process of obtaining the tourist visa is successful.

Fill out the form yourself

In the case of the tourist visa the necessary document is the DS 160. The entity recommends citizens not to hire intermediaries to fill out the form, since they can make mistakes with the accuracy of the information.

If you have doubts because the page is in English, You can follow the step-by-step tutorial that the Embassy has americana on the Facebook page of the Embassy of the United States in Colombia.

There they explain what documents you should have on hand, how to fill out the document, how to save it and what information you need for the application.

Be careful with the photo on the DS 160 form

A consular agent explained on the embassy’s social networks that a photo that does not meet the requirements “can cause delays not only in its process but in that of thousands of people.”

Make sure that the photo complies with the following indications, because even if it has all the correct data, if the photograph is rejected there will be delays in assigning appointments.

The photo must have a size of 5×5 centimeters. Images in uniform or wearing glasses are not accepted. Besides, it must be a photo taken less than six months ago and must have a white background.

Remember that the file must be JPEG.

Include documents that guarantee intentions to return to Colombia

According to the specialized portal Immigration and Visas, one of the reasons why Embassy officials deny visas is due to the lack of evidence to show that there are guarantees of return to Colombia.

It is important to enter the formAll documentation referring to work, family and economic ties.

According to the website, some of these key links are: having a spouse or children, a stable job with significant time spent, stable income that cannot be maintained outside the country and be linked to an academic program.

Be honest and concise in the interview

When answering the questions that the consul asks you, you must be concise and specific in your answers.

Some common questions you may be asked include: What is the purpose of your trip? Who do you have in the United States?; What do you do for a living?; What do you work on?; Where do you work?; How much is your income?; Do you have a way to show me that income, property, work, etc.?

Remember to bring all the documentation that supports your information.

Be clear about your travel intention and itinerary

During the interview you may be asked details of your trip. Be clear about which destinations you want to travel to, which places you want to visit and how long you plan to stay.

Although the situation may cause nerves, Try to speak confidently and without hesitation, the website recommends.

Be clear about the date and time of your appointment, show up with a prudent time in advance of any news.

