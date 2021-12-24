Tokyo’s decision follows a US-led diplomatic boycott of the Olympics over human rights concerns in China, although Japan has avoided explicitly describing its decision as a boycott.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news briefing that Tokyo would not send a government delegation to the Olympics, which begins in February, and instead would send some officials with direct links to the games, including politician Seiko Hashimoto, head of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, as well as Heads of the local Olympic and Paralympic Committees.

“Japan believes that it is important for China to ensure freedom and respect basic human rights and the rule of law, which are universal values ​​of the international community. Japan discusses these matters with China directly and at various levels,” Matsuno said.

The Japanese official added that the absence of Japanese officials does not fall under any “specific description,” noting that the government does not describe this step as a boycott.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference that China welcomes Japanese Olympic officials and athletes.

China did not send a government delegation to this year’s Tokyo Summer Olympics, only a sports delegation led by the head of the sports bureau.

Japan speaks less aggressively about human rights issues in China, reflecting its heavy dependence on Beijing not only as an industrial hub but also as a market for everything from cars to construction equipment.