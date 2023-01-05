The Seattle-based company began laying off employees in the hardware department last November, and a source told Reuters at the time that Amazon was targeting 10,000 jobs in the hardware department, as well as human resources and retail.

Amazon, which is the second largest private sector employer in the United States with more than 1.5 million employees, is bracing for potential growth at a slower pace.

This comes as high inflation forces companies and consumers to cut spending.

The additional job cuts at Amazon will raise its total number, beyond plans announced by other major companies recently, and represent a major shift in the retail company, which in recent months has doubled the basic wage cap, to compete more aggressively for talent.

Technology companies such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft Corp have cut thousands of jobs, bracing for a recession.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will cut more than 11,000 jobs this year.