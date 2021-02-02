When the French are torn between approving or rejecting an inevitable confinement, President Emmanuel Macron defended on Tuesday night the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus in the country and promised doses “for all French adults who wish to do so from now until the end of the European summer ”.

In an interview on TF1-LC1, the French president said that the production of the vaccines sets the pace.

“Our restriction is the ability to produce these vaccines in large quantities,” he admitted.

The head of state reported that four places in France will be opened “at the end of February or the beginning of March” for produce vaccines more quickly.

“I have confidence in our ability to mobilize,” said the president, clarifying by adding that he has “the sense of responsibility” of all French people to avoid falling into a new confinement.

Macron mentioned the importance of supplying poor countries with vaccines so that the virus does not return to the territory. For this reason, they are going to convert sites in Europe, including one of the Sanofi laboratory in Germany.

A patient waits to receive the coronavirus vaccine at an inoculation center in Paris on Monday. Photo: REUTERS

“We are going to ensure 2.3 billion doses in Europe. We hope to be able to do more, “he promised, after clarifying that it is necessary to” adapt vaccines “and anticipate” vaccine reinforcements. “

Macron declined to comment on the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, whose authorization has landed in the European Medicines Agency. “As soon as an authorization is submitted by the producer, the European and national authorities respond scientifically, independently. Depending on the results, they approve it or not ”, he announced.

According to Macron, 80 percent of those housed in nursing homes will be vaccinated “at the beginning of March”, which means around 500,000 people.

A French minister and the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen on Tuesday criticized the speed of vaccination in Great Britain and defended “the security” with which it will be done in Europe.

So far 1,541,079 people have received the first dose in France and 67,993 have received the second dose since the vaccination began on December 27.

The restrictions

The government so far prefers a heavy curfew from 6 in the afternoon and a complete closure of borders to prevent the new variables of Covid 19 from entering the country and not a severe confinement.

You cannot enter France except for exceptional reasons, for which you need a death certificate in case of death, the health of the family member to visit or the employer in the event of unavoidable professional displacement.

Residents in France can return with a test 72 hours before. The flights continue but the frequencies have been reduced. Europe has extended similar measures.

French epidemiologists call for a new confinement and an extension of the school holidays to prevent the spread of the variants of the epidemic, which have already reached France.

Paris, correspondent