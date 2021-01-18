After the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Davis Cup finals will return this year renewed. The competition, which in 2019, hand in hand with Kosmos Group, presented a new format, will introduce other modifications this season, as announced by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). It will go from seven to eleven days and, instead of being played entirely in Madrid, it will be played in three venues. Although that last point has yet to receive approval from the ITF council.

On the other hand, from 2022 the number of countries that will reach the final instance will be reduced from 18 to 16. This change, which was part of the proposal presented to the ITF by Gerard Piqué’s company, will only be applied from the next year because for the next edition – which will be held between November 25 and December 5 – there are already 18 classifieds and the groups drawn.

The Spanish capital is the only confirmed venue. There will play Spain, current champion, who will share group A with Russia and Ecuador; and the action of another of the zones, two series of quarterfinals, the semifinals and the final will also be disputed. The other two cities will receive two groups and a quarterfinal each.

The Kosmos Group opened a bidding process in which the European nations classified for the contest who are interested in hosting the competition in one of their cities may participate. The final decision will be made in March.

Both the multi-site format and the extension in the duration of the finals aim to “improve the programming schedule of the matches for the players and the fan experience, as well as bring the competition closer to a wider audience.”

In the 2019 edition, the days of the group phase lasted until the wee hours of the morning, which generated much criticism from the public and also the players. The duel between the United States and Italy for Group F, for example, ended at 4:40, in an almost empty stadium. The doubles match that closed the action had started at two in the morning.

The Kosmos Group, led by Gerard Piqué, introduced the new finals in 2019. Photo EFE / Miguel Rajmil

It is worth remembering that unlike the historical system, in which each series was played in three days – two singles, one double and another two singles – now the clashes are played in two individual matches and one in pairs, all on the same day. .

“Introducing a multi-site event will make it possible for the competition to reach a larger audience, while also allowing us to ease the burden on players with improved match schedules. With all this, the days will not end late and the players will have more time to rest “, analyzed Albert Costa, tournament director.

“Big tournaments adapt and evolve over the years. The first edition of the Davis Cup Finals offered us fantastic tennis, and it also gave us some lessons. We have a long-term commitment to this historic competition and we trust that With these settings, improve the experience for players and fans, “he added.

Argentina, which in 2019 said goodbye to Spain in the quarterfinals, did not qualify for this year’s finals. Photo JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

Argentina, champion in 2016, will be absent from this edition, after losing 3 to 1 in the qualifying series against Colombia, which was played in March of last year in Bogotá. They will face Belarus in the reclassification of World Group I in September. If they win, they will be entitled to go for a place in the 2022 finals. In 2019, they reached the quarterfinals and said goodbye to Spain in that instance.

