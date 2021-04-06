A decision by President Joe Biden that unblocked the export from the United States to Mexico of the filters required for vaccine production and packaging unblocked the arrival of vaccines from Oxford AstraZeneca to Argentina.

In two weeks they will be ready to be sent to Buenos Aires 900,000 doses that were manufactured in the plant of MABxience in Garín, province of Buenos Aires, and fractionated and packed in the laboratory Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) of Albuquerque, USA.

MABxience, which originally planned to package vaccines developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca in a Mexican laboratory, had to ship them to Albuquerque over the summer because Liomont (the Mexican laboratory) couldn’t get the necessary filters to divide and package the vaccines.

Those glass filters with microscopic perforations are made in America and its export was regulated since May 2020, when Donald Trump invoked a rule that Harry Truman pushed during the Korean War, the Defense Production Law, which allows the White House prevent the sale of products abroad that you consider indispensable to defend the United States.

The AstraZeneca vaccine developed in conjunction with the University of Oxford. AP

Trump had reinstated the law to ban the sale of respirators, gloves and goggles for doctors, but in February, Biden invoked that 1950 law again, this time to block the export of supplies to produce vaccines and syringes.

To avoid the complications that this situation generated, AstraZeneca ordered Hugo Sigman’s laboratory to send to Albuquerque its first two production batches, which serve to produce 12 million vaccines, and those are the ones that will begin to be distributed in two weeks to the Latin American countries that entered the program of the Slim Foundation, which sells Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines to governments for $ 4 per unit. Of those 12 million, 900,000 doses will reach Argentina, as they assured Clarion sources aware of the operation.

In May, as estimated by the Government, will begin to arrive in Buenos Aires the planes with the vaccines that will be packed in Mexico, because Liomont now was able to buy the filters and enter into production regime normal. “AstraZeneca is long overdue with us. They say they are going to start shipping the vaccines made in Mexico in May. I hope so”, He told this Monday to Clarion a very important official of the Casa Rosada.

Liomont was able to buy the filters after Mexico managed to loosen the restrictions that Biden had imposed. After blocking the sale of vaccines, the new president began to implement what some analysts in Washington call a “health diplomacy” that seeks to compensate, among other issues, the distribution of Chinese and Russian vaccines in Latin America, which arrived in the region driven by the geopolitical strategy of Beijing and Moscow.

Two weeks ago, the White House announced that it will send to Mexico as a donation 2.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in American laboratories that are stored in warehouses and that cannot be applied in the United States until the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) approve them. Canada will receive another 1.5 million doses.

Both Mexico and Argentina claimed to the United States that allow the sale of necessary supplies to fractionate and package the vaccines at Liomont. In turn, Foreign Minister Felipe Solá asked the Secretary of State for the weekend Antony blinken that the United States allow the sale to Argentina of those AstraZeneca vaccines of American origin that are stored, according to Infobae.

Today, in Liomont de México there is material to produce 24 million doses and MABxience dispatches a batch every ten days with enough active ingredient to manufacture six million vaccines. Each of these batches contains a few tens of liters that, after passing through filters and being combined with the substance produced in Mexico, are packaged in six million bottles and distributed by AstraZeneca.

In the Government they believe that, if no more obstacles appear, with this system implemented by the Slim Foundation, AstraZeneca will be able to send to Argentina as of May about three million doses per month. This vaccine can be kept in a common refrigerator -with temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees- and there must be a three-month window between the first and second doses.