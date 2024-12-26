Followers of Luigi Mangione, the alleged murderer of the CEO of the insurer UnitedHealthcare, have raised 181,000 euros ($189,000) to pay for his defense and thus guarantee “their constitutional right to fair legal representation.”

The collection, carried out through the platform GiveSendGo, has set the goal of pocketing 480,000 euros ($500,000) for the 26-year-old, accused of shooting executive Brian Thompson to death on December 4.

On their website, donors write news about the case. On Friday they spoke about his indictment in New York state for first degree murderwhich could count as a “terrorist act.” “Terrorism is an act intended to instill fear in the general population, while Luigi’s alleged actions They only instilled fear in a small group of ultra-rich CEOs of corporations who benefit from illness and death,” they stressed.

“A hero”

From the bottom in question too several letters have been sent to the investigated person, who remains held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn (New York): the last letter dates from December 20 and informs the accused of the money that had been collected.

The campaign’s creators, who call themselves the December 4 Legal Committee (the day Mangione allegedly committed the crime), note that they have contacted their lawyers, Karen and Marc Agnifilo, in order to know if their client has accepted the money or not, because if they reject it they would donate the amount collected to “other political prisoners.”

This campaign is a reflection of the support that the accused has received since his arrest. There are many who They consider him “a hero”, and even this Wednesday, outside a Manhattan state court where he appeared for the charges he faces in the state, about 50 people gathered with signs to show their support.

This case is reminiscent of other similar ones in which the accused received financial support from the public, such as that of former US Marine Daniel Penny (acquitted a few weeks ago of strangling a homeless man to death) who obtained three million dollars from a popular subscription fund to pay for his defense.

The person under investigation, who today pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, is also federally charged with charges of terrorism, murder, harassment and gun crime. In addition, he has another case open in the state of Pennsylvania, where he was detained.