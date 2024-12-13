Followers of Luigi Mangionealleged perpetrator of the December 4 murder in New York of the CEO of the UnitedHealthcare subsidiary -Brian Thompson-, They have opened an account with the goal of raising $200,000 for the defense of the 26-year-old young man, detained without bail on the 9th and who is even called a “hero.”

This collection, which is done virtually and is open on the platform GiveSendGOhas been available since he was arrested in Pennsylvania and has raised $50,783 as of this Thursday. “We are not here to celebrate violence, but We believe in the constitutional right to fair legal representation“says part of the text that appears in the initiative. The account also indicates that the money will be sent directly to Mangione but, “if he decides to reject the funds, it will be donated to other political prisoners in USA“.

The amounts donated, many anonymous, vary and are accompanied by various comments against health insurance companies. “My brother passed away from cancer while he begged, argued, and pleaded with his insurance company to provide him with care (my brother paid over $1,500 a month for his insurance). But they delayed, denied, and dismissed his health care needs,” they say. some.

The account also includes a short letter addressed to Mangione in which they inform you about the collection for your defense and in which they include new comments. “As a doctor who witnesses every day how corrupt, greedy and unethical the healthcare system is and how it is designed to crush the average person, I applaud Luigi for his courage, his heart and his passion“.

The “anti-corporatist mentality” His feelings about the American healthcare system and his back pain may be among his reasons for committing the crime, according to the New York police. Following a citizen complaint, Mangione was arrested on Monday at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, a state where he still remains in prison awaiting his possible transfer to New York.