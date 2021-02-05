The entire city was to be washed away by a divine flood. That was the prophecy that would be fulfilled on December 21, 1954 and that had led the most devoted believers of the sect to sell their possessions and wait for the flying saucers to rescue them. A group of psychologists, led by Leon Festinger, saw a golden opportunity to analyze what the group’s reaction would be when the ships did not arrive and infiltrated it. They had an intuition: when the great disappointment arrived, the most fervent would not stop believing and would even reaffirm their dogmas. Indeed: when the time came, and after the initial confusion, they were convinced that the divinity had been moved by their prayers and had stopped the punishment. From here the concept of cognitive dissonance was developed: when the brain faces a contradiction of this caliber between facts and beliefs, it either denies the one or corrects the other. It was impossible not to remember Festinger’s book When prophecies fail watching QAnon members cry and lament during Joe Biden’s inauguration as US President They were waiting for the arrest of all the Democrats, but those flying saucers never came.

