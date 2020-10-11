The Real Estate Ombudsman talks about his work for consumers. By Bernhard Bomke

€ URO AM SONNTAG: You have been the real estate ombudsman since July 1st, i.e. for private builders and property buyers who are in trouble with the construction company, broker or property manager. What topics do people come to you with?

KAI-PETER BREIHOLDT: Typical are cases in which people defend themselves against construction defects, complain about late completion or discover that something was done wrong, for example green instead of blue tiles in the bathroom. Or home buyers believe their broker has not earned his commission.

What will they do then?

I only take care of written submissions. In other words, applicants can send an email to info @ ombudsmannimmobilien. net for help. The ombudsman does not collect evidence, but is an arbitration body. So I turn to the construction company, broker or administrator and try to reach an out-of-court settlement.

What if the company doesn’t feel like it?

Members of the IVD association must participate in such an arbitration procedure. Other brokers and administrators are not obliged to do so. Even construction companies cannot be forced to such an arbitration.

Wouldn’t it be better for me to go to court?

If my attempt at arbitration is successful, applicants can find a solution faster and cheaper than by going to court. And: the procedure usually does not cost you anything.

Is there a de minimis limit for you?

When it comes to brokers or administrators who are members of the IVD, the minimum amount in dispute is 3000 euros. In all other cases, which mainly concern construction companies, the value in dispute that is relevant for us ranges from 600 to 50,000 euros.

