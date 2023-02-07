The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the amendment of the mechanism for achieving annual growth rates for Emiratisation targets for private sector establishments that include 50 employees or more, so that the commitment is followed up on a semi-annual basis (every 6 months) while maintaining the 2% growth rate set at the end of the year, in implementation of the decision Amending some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (5/19 F) for the year 2022 regarding the mechanism for achieving the annual growth rates targeted for Emiratisation.

The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, confirmed that this amendment is a step to support the continued pace and sustainability of the employment of citizens in the private sector throughout the year, in line with the directives of the UAE government, which gives the Emiratisation file a priority as it is a major component within the strategy and agenda of the national government, pointing to The new amendment does not include any additional obligations or burdens on companies.

The minister said, in a media briefing organized by the ministry, in Abu Dhabi today: “The new amendment in the mechanism for achieving Emiratisation growth rates will not make any changes in the value of financial contributions imposed on establishments that are not committed to the established Emiratisation rates (8 thousand per month), but it allowed them to be collected in half. annually, in order to motivate the private sector to continuously employ national cadres to achieve the required growth rate without waiting for the end of the year.

He added, “Modifying the mechanism for implementing the Emiratisation targets aims to ensure the sustainability and continuity of the rate of employment of citizens throughout the year, especially following the positive growth achieved by the Emiratisation indicators, with the number of citizens working in the private sector exceeding 50,000 by the end of the year 2022,” stressing that this step aims to Maintaining employment and retention rates for citizens in the private sector, at a time when the country witnessed an increase in the number of citizens working in the private sector in 2022 compared to 2021, by 70%.

Al-Awar explained that the new mechanism will also not make any changes to the required annual rates, as private sector establishments that have 50 employees or more are still required to achieve growth rates of 2% annually in the rates of localization of skilled jobs, as the new mechanism provides for achieving a growth rate in Localization is 1% of skilled jobs before the end of June of the year, provided that it reaches the target rate of growth of 2% before the end of the year.

He pointed out that “supporting Emirati cadres is a priority for the wise leadership, which is keen to provide them with a decent life, raise their standard of living and enhance employment opportunities in the private sector, which was evident through the distinguished results of the “Nafes” program in 2022, and we hope that the new amendments will help Finding a balance between the pace of registration of job seekers and the job opportunities offered in the “Nafes” platform throughout the year, and encouraging establishments to employ continuously to achieve the required growth rate.

He said: “The private sector has proven to be a reliable partner in the Emiratisation file, and we are all confident that the new amendments will reflect positively on this partnership, which will result in supplying the establishments with Emirati competencies to work alongside their counterparts of international expertise and skills, at a time when the registration of citizens to work in various sectors is growing.” economy and the growth of their registration on the Nafes platform.

According to the minister, it is scheduled to start next July to follow up on the establishments’ commitment to achieving the growth rate of the semi-annual Emiratisation targets of 1%, and the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022 will also be imposed on non-compliant establishments, in order to ensure the sustainability of the pace of employment of citizens throughout the year and maintain their retention rates in The private sector, and the sustainability of providing job opportunities and offering vacancies on the “Nafes” platform throughout the year, in line with the pace of job seekers’ registration.