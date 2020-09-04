If a child repeatedly does wrong things and is not improving even when you refuse, it means that the child has got used to that thing. For many reasons, children learn bad habits, such as when they feel something bad, they start doing wrong things to calm themselves.

An example of this is that when children get angry, they often break household items or get stuck in anger. It may be that by doing this their mind is calm, but this is a bad habit which is difficult to accept.

If your child is also caught in a wrong habit and is refusing to leave, then you will have to work hard in this matter. Here we are telling you about some ways with which you can get rid of your child’s bad habits.

Find the root

First of all, try to find out why and where your child got that dirty habit. Does he do this when he is nervous, tense or over-excited. Most children do this when they feel like pressing their teeth and chewing nails. Think about the things that force a child to do this and then adopt the right way to overcome them.



Try to convince the child

Do not think that the child will automatically quit this habit and you do not need to do anything in this matter. It is your job to explain the difference between right and wrong. Tell him why he should give up his bad habit. Explain to him what harm he might do by doing so. If there is no effect on your explanation, then you can also take help of a professional.

Encourage

If you want to get your child out of a bad habit, do not stop encouraging him to leave. When he tries to control it, praise him and praise him. This increases the confidence of the child. Young children can be given a star or a toy if they do anything good. This leads to the desire of children to do something good.



Don’t punish

Punishing to get rid of any habit or making a child feel embarrassed is not right. This can have the opposite effect and the child may get more involved in that habit due to fear and stress.

To explain anything to children, one should adopt a more loving method than scolding.

no hurries

There is no need to think that any habit will go away in a day. This takes time and do not expect the child to improve overnight. If you work with peace and patience, then there will be less pressure and stress on the child. Try to improve one habit at a time.