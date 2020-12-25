Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has been increasing day by day in India including the world. Through this app, you can not only chat with your friends or family members, but you can also send videos, photos, document files, PDFs, software, GIFs from this app. Apart from this, you can also make video calls from WhatsApp. Some tricks and tips of WhatsApp with such great features are also very important for you to know so that this app can become more fun for you. Let’s know some such tricks and tips

1-can check who talked to whom

If you want to check how many things you talked with, then for this you have to go to WhatsApp and click on the three dots above. After this go to Settings. Now we have to go to data and usage. After this, click on storage usage. Here you will know the size wise where you have talked for so long.

2- Nobody knows you online

If you want you to read someone’s text by going online on WhatsApp and no one can even know that you were online, then for this you have to put your phone on Aeroplane mode. After this, go to WhatsApp. Now you can do whatever you want to read the text. After that, come back out and remove the aeroplane mode. By doing this, no one will know that you were online.

Want to hide 3-blue tick

If you want you to read the message on WhatsApp and if the blue tick does not come, then it is very easy to hide it. To do this, go to WhatsApp settings. Click on the account here. Now click on privacy, after this, go to the Read Recept and remove the tick. Your last scene will be hidden.

4-Delete chat is easy to recover

If your WhatsApp chat has been deleted and you want to recover it, then it is also an easy trick for it. To do this, first open the file manager in the phone. After that go to external storage. Click on WhatsApp here and open the database. Now you will see two options. 1- msgstore.db.crypt (one day chatting file) 2- msgstore-yyyy..dd..db.crypt (seven day chatting file). Here you can open the file in a text editor and read chatting.

How to change whatsapp number

If you want to change the WhatsApp number to another number, then there is a trick for this as well. To do this, first go to WhatsApp Settings. Go to the account here and click on the change number option. After this, enter your old number. Now enter the new number. In this way, you can change from one number to another in WhatsApp.

