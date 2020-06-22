Aishwarya Rai’s perfect skin tone, pink lips, long shiny hair – all add to their beauty. How does their beauty persist even after such a tight schedule? Do you also have this question? As such, Aishwarya is naturally beautiful. But to maintain this beauty, it is very important to take care of the skin. In her separate interview, Aishwarya has also talked about her beauty secret and many such products on which she relies or which are her products of choice. So, we know about some such beauty secrets and products, which are the first choice of the world beauty:

What does Prefer for Pink Soft Lips? The secret of Aishwarya’s soft pink lips is not to use too many products. According to them, a good lip balm is enough to take care of lips. This provides necessary hydration to the cracked and dry lips. In her daily routine, she also prefers light makeup and lip balm for lips.

For lips, we often use products that make it worse instead of improving it. It is important that we try to fix the lips with natural products. For your lip care, it is very important to first choose the right ingredients in the products. Before taking your lip care products, make sure that you have these ingredients:



Beeswax: This ingredient makes a layer on your skin. This keeps the lips moisturized. It does not stop the pores or cause irritation, but if you have a rash or any kind of problem on the lips, it gives relief from it. It has its own natural taste and aroma which makes it even more special.





Natural Oil: Coconut or Jojoba Oil Your Lips Provide essential nutrients. This makes the lips naturally smooth, soft and nourished. Natural oils are not only good for lips but also for skin. Every person must use a natural oil according to the skin type to keep their skin beautiful for a long time. You can also include it in the night time routine.

Natural Extracts: The use of natural extract in place of artificial flavor is quite good. They are also good in taste and also give extra benefit to your lips. Calendula extract is especially good for lips. It contains antibacterial elements.

Sugar: Sugar is the best way to remove dead skin from lips. This makes the lips soft and bulge after exfoliating the lips.

Follow Natural Lip Care Routine:

Remove Makeup: Most important is to remove makeup. Remove any type of lipstick, gloss or liner.

Exfoliate lips: Apply a natural lip scrub to your lips and gently massage with your fingers. After that wash it with water. Do this once or twice a week.

Use of lip balm: Use a natural lip balm at least twice a day. This will keep your lips moisturized.

Make pink and soft black lips, make lip balm at home

Also, start taking care before the beauty of lips and skin deteriorates. Drink plenty of water, take a good diet and follow the routine properly, and by doing so both your skin and lips will be bright.