Kitchen Hacks: Bitter gourd may be bitter in taste, but is less than a boon for health. Consuming bitter gourd has many wonderful benefits to health. Ramban works as a medicine in diabetes with relief from constipation and indigestion by taking bitter gourd regularly. But due to its bitter taste many people shy away from making it part of their diet. If you also do this, then let us know what are the remedies to remove bitterness of bitter gourd.

Measures to remove bitter gourd of bitter gourd-

– Peel the karela over it to eliminate its bitterness. Remove all the rough skin over the bitter gourd.

– Remove the large seeds of the karela before cooking it. Bitter gourd seeds are very bitter which can bring bitterness to the vegetable.

-To remove bitterness of bitter gourd, apply salt on it and keep aside for 20 to 30 minutes. You will see bitter gourd will release water which is its bitter juice.

– Squeeze the bitter gourd after applying salt. Clean the bitter gourd with water and squeeze it again, doing so will remove bitterness of bitter gourd.

To remove bitterness of bitter gourd, soak it in small pieces and place it in curd for one hour.

To reduce bitterness of the bitter gourd, peel the bitter gourd and put flour and salt on it and keep it aside for one hour. Then wash and make a vegetable.

Make an incision in the karela and soak it in rice water for half an hour and then make a vegetable. The bitterness of bitter gourd will not be known.