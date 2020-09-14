Children complain of nasal congestion or runny nose due to cold, which is also a concern for parents. Infants or children are unable to do anything to clean the nose and according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children under four years of age should not be given cough and cold medicines without a prescription.At the same time, children of 4 to 6 years are also forbidden to give these medicines. These can cause side effects to the baby, so it is safe to use home remedies to stop the runny nose in children.The baby may have to breathe through the mouth due to runny nose. Breathing through the mouth, your baby may have breathing dehydration. So give your baby more breast or formula milk. Children and children over six months of age may also be given water and other fluids.Laying down in your baby’s nose can cause congestion. It may also cause him difficulty sleeping. Keep the upper part of your baby’s body elevated. This can help reduce congestion.

Petroleum jelly

Due to continuous wetting of the nose, the child may feel pain in the nose and due to this, his skin may also get irritated. To protect this area, apply a layer of petroleum jelly. Do not rub baby on the baby as it can cause irritation or difficulty in breathing.



Ginger and honey

Ginger and honey are very effective for curing runny nose. Take a piece of ginger and grind it and extract its juice. Now add honey to it and take the child of this mixture thrice a day.

mustard oil

Mustard oil is also a good solution to stop the runny nose of children. Heat the mustard oil lightly with asafoetida, garlic bud and celery. Massage your baby’s back and chest with this. Massaging the baby twice will give the baby a rest.

Coconut Oil and camphor

Coconut oil and camphor are also the most effective way to get rid of runny nose in baby. Add camphor in coconut oil and heat it. Apply this oil on your baby’s chest, back and neck. This will not only clear the phlegm in the nose, but will also stop the runny nose and the child will be able to sleep peacefully.

Nutmeg

Milk with nutmeg is an effective recipe for closing the runny nose. Add a teaspoon of milk to a pinch of nutmeg. Let it cool slightly by boiling it. Now apply it on the baby’s back. It provides instant relief from blocked nose.