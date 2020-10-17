Kareena used to eat ghee Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says that she has eaten a lot of ghee in pregnancy. He ate everything that he wanted to eat and did not stop his pregnancy craving, but never ate anything in abundance but always chose the right quality. Also read: Kareena Kapoor used to eat a lot in pregnancy

Say yes to vegetables Kareena told that she loved eating all kinds of vegetables in her pregnancy and you would be surprised to know that Kareena Kapoor had craving to eat bitter gourd in her first pregnancy. Apart from this, Kareena has also eaten gourd and trumpet. Kareena has also made Timur a habit of eating green vegetables.

Rule of pregnancy glory Kareena slept and woke up on time to maintain her pregnancy glow. During pregnancy, Kareena used to sleep at 10.30 pm and get up at 7.30 am. Now if you also want to get a glow like Kareena in pregnancy, then you can follow this bed routine.

Must have breakfast If you have not used the habit of getting up in the morning till now, then add it now. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Kareena says that after getting up in the morning they should eat them first. Their brain does not work without eating. ' Kareena used to eat poha, egg and toast or celery paratha for breakfast before a morning workout.

Be active in pregnancy Kareena Kapoor says that women should not rest all the time in pregnancy. Kareena also did a lot of work during her first pregnancy. Kareena started working even fifty days after Timur was born.

Take care Every woman has a different pregnancy and their body needs are not the same, so you should talk to your doctor before choosing anything for yourself. Your doctor will tell you what is best for your body and what you should avoid. Of course, along with the help of a doctor, Kareena Kapoor's tips mentioned above can also be very useful for a pregnant woman. Like Kareena, you can get healthy and cute children like Timur by adopting healthy lifestyle.

Taimur Ali Khan is more popular among the media and people than superstars. It can be said that people like Taimur more than his parents. Looking at Timur, you must also have thought about how cute the child is, I wish we had such a child too.If you also want a blonde and cute child like Timur, Kareena Kapoor can help you in this work. Kareena shared some diet tips related to her first pregnancy which may be useful for you.