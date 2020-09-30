The first effect of fatigue on your body is seen on your eyes. The eyes are so sensitive that a clear glimpse of how you are feeling physically and mentally can be seen in your eyes. Due to fatigue, dark circles around the eyes become more dark and the eyes glow. Know here how in this situation, the eyes can be increased immediately and fatigue can be removed …

If you want to add sparkle to new eyes again, then rub the palms of your two hands together.

– Start rubbing slowly and then gradually increase the speed. When the palms start heating completely, stop rubbing them with slow speed and keep it on your eyes for 30 seconds.

– Repeat this process twice at a time, you will get a lot of benefits. Because rubbing the palms puts pressure on the acupressure points and increases blood circulation in the body.

Warmth of the palms reduces eye strain and increases blood circulation in the body.

Way to relieve eye fatigue

Wash eyes with cold water

– Another easy way to relieve eye fatigue is to wash your eyes with cold water. For this, mix fridge water and normal water in half. Now splash the eyes with this water. You will immediately experience freshness.

Use of cold milk

Take out two spoons of milk kept in the refrigerator. Soak cotton in this milk and keep it on both the eyes. After placing cotton on the eyes for about 3 to 4 minutes, remove it and clean the eyes with fresh water. You will experience a new energy in you.



Compress with ice

Use ice cubes to reduce swelling under the eyes, remove the effect of dark circles and eliminate fatigue.

-Remove the icecube from the fridge and rinse it lightly. After this, wrap the eyes in a clean cotton handkerchief. Just 2 to 3 minutes is enough and freshness will be seen in your eyes.

