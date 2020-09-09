Nutrient Rich Paratha Recipe: Today, even though we have many options in breakfast, when it comes to parathas, they are the first choice of everyone in the family. So while taking care of their health with the taste of family, today, they tell you some healthy tips for making parathas that will take care of your family’s health along with reducing hunger.

Tips for making Healthy Paratha-

1-While kneading the dough for parathas, if you add spinach puree, rajma puree, gram puree etc. to it, then the taste of the parathas will also increase with its nutrients.

2-When making paneer, use water from it to knead paratha flour. These fluids are considered a good source of protein, probiotics and other nutrients.

Soya, corns, avocados, broccoli and sattu can be used in addition to potatoes and cheese for stuffing 3-parathas. It is good in taste as well as super healthy in taste.

4- While making the parathas you can enhance their taste by sprinkling coriander leaves, mint leaves, basil leaves or your favorite parsley on them.

5-If you feel a slight crunch in it while eating the paratha, then its fun doubles. While stuffing the paratha, you can add a handful of chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds etc. All these seeds give energy and are also rich in nutrients.