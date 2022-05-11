Talking about Cartagena is talking about tourism. And that is thanks to a historical and cultural legacy that makes the city project itself more and more abroad, both nationally and internationally, to attract numerous visitors year after year, willing to discover the Roman heritage of this corner of the Mediterranean. . For the port city. tourism becomes a social, cultural and also economic value that represents one of its great wealth and that makes not only its heritage a focus of attraction, but also its gastronomy, its natural enclaves, its opening to the sea and its whole of liturgical, cultural and historical events.

The current affairs of the tourism sector is precisely the central axis of the ‘Welcome Cartagena’ forum, organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD and El Batel and sponsored by CaixaBank, which will analyze this Wednesday the situation of this activity, as well as the challenges that it faces. It will be, from 10:30 am, in the El Batel Auditorium, with an inauguration that will be carried out by the mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo.

After her, the ‘Economic Perspectives of the sector in the current context’ will be addressed, by Pedro Álvarez, economist at the Department of Spanish Economy. Minutes later it will be the turn of a round table that will seek ‘New formulas to reactivate tourism’ and in which María Gómez, chef of the Magoga restaurant (Michelin Star); José Luis Navarro, editor of the Tourism area of ​​the UPCT-COEC Economic Studies Service; Pedro Pablo Hernández, General Director of Gestipolis Events and El Batel Conference Center Auditorium; Álvaro Valdés, Councilor for Sports of the City of Cartagena, and Juan Carlos de la Cerra, president of the Board of Brotherhoods of Holy Week in Cartagena.

Those in charge of closing the ‘Welcome Cartagena’ event will be Marcos Ortuño, Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture and Sports of the Region of Murcia, and Olga García, territorial director of CaixaBank.