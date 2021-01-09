The defender Bruno Pitton It tested positive for Covid-19 and became the tenth case registered in San Lorenzo since December 23, the Boedo club reported last night.

The left-back “will remain isolated at home, with medical follow-up, until discharge”, details the part of the institution, so he was ruled out of the game on Sunday 10 against Banfield, last of the team in the Diego Maradona Cup.

One day before Christmas Eve, the striker Franco Di Santo It was the first positive case of the outbreak registered in San Lorenzo in recent weeks.

Bruno Pitton, in action against Banfield, in a Super League match. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia.

Then joined Martin Wainer, collaborator of DT Mariano Soso; Saturday 26 they tested positive the archer Lautaro López, the defender Gabriel Rojas and the midfielder Julián Palacios.

And on January 3 another four footballers joined: the defender Francisco Flores, midfielders Lucas Menossi and Siro Rosané and the striker Alexander Diaz.

With the dismissal of Pittón, the probable formation of the team to visit Banfield is the following: Fernando Monetti; Gino Peruzzi or Víctor Salazar, Federico Gattoni, Alejandro Donatti, Gabriel Rojas or Nicolás Fernández; Matías Palacios, Alexis Sabella and Juan Ramírez; Ángel Romero, Nicolás “Uvita” Fernández and Mariano Peralta Bauer.

⚠️ The tests carried out today at the #San Lorenzo revealed that Bruno Pittón tested positive for COVID. The player will remain isolated at home, with medical follow-up, until discharge. Speedy recovery! 💪 – San Lorenzo (@SanLorenzo) January 9, 2021

With Python’s confirmed positive, there are five players who remain isolated by Covid-19. In addition to the defender, there are Lucas Menossi, Francisco Flores, Alexander Díaz and Siro Rosané. It is estimated that these four will only be incorporated within a week, after their infections became known on January 2.