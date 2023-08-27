Follow the undefeated Junior from Barranquilla in the Reyes era; Carlos Bacca, goalscorer

Junior from Barranquilla He completed his second consecutive victory under the command of coach Arturo Reyes and, against Envigado, at the Polideportivo Sur stadium, he accumulated another three points to begin to revive the BetPlay League 2023-II.

The best player on the field was undoubtedly Junior’s goalscorer, Carlos Bacca, who was in charge of scoring a brace to score at key moments in the game that made the sharks dream of victory.

Bacca, goalscorer

Carlos Bacca, 36-year-old striker. Photo: Vanexa Romero / EL TIEMPO

In this way, Bacca will accompany the legendary Víctor Hugo Arístizabal (346), Radamel Falcao García and Dayro Moreno, who are still active and have also surpassed that scoring figure.

Junior’s celebration did not stop there, as Carlos Bacca lived a special moment against Envigado, because once he scored the second goal through a penalty, the striker he reached a total of 300 goals in his professional career and what better than to do it with the shirt of the club of which he is an idol and a fan.

FOOTBALL

