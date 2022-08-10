It is broadcast today, August 10, and will last approximately 30 minutes.

This Wednesday, August 10, we will have new information about Splatoon 3, one of the next big releases of Switch and, in general, one of the most anticipated titles of this year by many players. Following the announcement of the Splatoon 3 Direct, here’s everything you need to know to follow along.

Starts at 15:00 in the Spanish peninsular timeFrom the same region of Tintelia we will have a broadcast that will start at 15:00 in the Spanish peninsular time, although you can consult what time corresponds in your territory if you do not live in the Iberian Peninsula. The video will show us more details of the painting shooter that arrives in less than a month.

We know little else about this Splatoon 3 Direct beyond that will last approximately 30 minutes and that it can be followed through the official Nintendo YouTube channel, although in this same news you have located the video in question at the top so you don’t miss anything. Once finished, you will have all the information in 3DJuegos.

As we say, there is less than a month left to get your hands on a Splatoon 3 that has its release date set on Nintendo Switch for the next september 9. To increase the desire, our colleague Jesús Bella has prepared a special article in which he proposes four ideas to improve the best Nintendo shooter, a license that already has millions of staunch fans around the world.

More about: Splatoon 3, Nintendo Switch, Splatoon 3 Direct and Nintendo Direct.