The prisoner that last Friday escaped from the prison of Valladolid continues in an unknown whereabouts. There are, for the moment, news about where this inmate could be found to which the officials They falsed during the last countthe nocturnal, but the unknowns about how he could leave the prison seem to be cleared little by little.

Thus, the main hypothesis with which the researchers now work is that man, from 47 years and convicted of capital laundering crimes, against public health and documentary falsehood could have mocked up to four security controls hidden in a macuto. And that same day there were three prisoners who were released with their respective belongings.

“There is more than reasonable indications»That they point to this line, said the Government Subdelegate, Jacinto Canales. Key from the beginning to clarify this film leak – the first in the forty years of history of the Valladolid prison – they have been The images of security cameras distributed throughout the penitentiary center.

Two investigations









At no time is the inmate, to which several years of condemnation were still subtracted and that had been transferred one to Villanubla From Cáceresexit or try to escape. Something that completely dislocated those in charge of the investigation, but what would be appreciated, apparently, is “a large bulk.”

Now they are carried out Two investigations. On the one hand, the one carried out by Penitentiary Institutions to determine what has failed inside and another, by the Civil Guard, to try to locate the escape.

It is sought “With intensity” On the part of the Benemérita, but also by the National Police has expressed channels, but also with the handicap that they spent hours since the prisoner came out until the alert voice was given. In that sense, you work with the idea that you are away from the place or even out of Spain. What has been convinced by the government’s subdelegate is that “sooner or later” it will be located.

The criminal record of the prisoner who has escaped does not begin with the sentence he served in Villanubla, but his first prison income dates from 2006, when he was 19 years old.