When Barça had managed to get ahead on the scoreboard, Getafe tied in a collective action in which Barça commits a common defensive error: focusing on the finisher. And a shot by Coba followed by a magnificent handball by Iñaki Peña ended up at the feet of an Arambarri arriving from behind. It is very important that all rivals who enter the area are marked whether they are the finisher or not. Because inside the area, actions are so fast that it is impossible to react to a rebound or a second ball. The only solution is to clock out. Iñaki Peña did his homework at 1-1. His surroundings forgot about the second finishers.