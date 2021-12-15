It will be broadcast from 6:00 p.m. and will last approximately 20 minutes.

This same afternoon a new Indie world, the Nintendo event that collects the most prominent announcements and independent games that are arriving on Nintendo Switch over the months. As is usual in the Japanese company, in it we will discover both well-known titles and others that we do not have under the radar, so it is always worth taking a look at these types of initiatives.

This December 15 will start the direct from 18:00. This is the Spanish peninsular time, but if you are not from Spain you can check the time slot that corresponds to you in this link. As announced by Nintendo itself, it will last approximately 20 minutes, so it won’t take a lot of time.

The protagonists that we will meet this afternoon have not yet transcended, so we encourage you to follow the Indie World live through 3DJuegos. In this same news, the corresponding video will be broadcast with Spanish subtitles, being able to share the impressions with the rest of the community in the comments of the same and in the web forums.

What surprises can we expect?

As always, Hollow Knight fans are clear about what it is. your favorite for today’s live. There are already many Indie World who come waiting for the long-awaited Silksong, so today could be the day when we know news, although we do not want to make you too illusions. Considering that more and more games are published and that the indie scene produces at a good pace, we could see all kinds of known and undiscovered games.

Switch is a platform that contributes a lot to these types of independent titles, which are generally small and work well in portable mode, which is very comfortable when playing them. Waiting for surprises that Nintendo may be saving in this Indie World, we can review the year 2021 of Switch thanks to the special video that the Big N has prepared, with the most outstanding releases and the statistics of the players of the hybrid console.

