Stan Van Gundy said, after what is for now the Pelicans’ big game this season, that for many minutes he saw what he really wanted his team to be. It may sound advantageous, because it was the day that everything came out, but it is obvious that it should be. And that after a disastrous streak of a win in nine games, Louisiana have finally won two in a row. And beware, one thing is to overcome the poor Wizards and quite another be imposed, with crushing sections, the very Bucks (131-126 final). And of course, as in this season almost everyone loses to almost everyone, the Pelicans are just two wins away from eighth place out of eighth in a West where many engines go idling. And it is the year of play in, so even those borders are blurred …

Indeed: in the first half, the Pelicans played as well as they can play, the reverse side of the unmotivated team, flat in attack and porous in defense that they have been during almost all this first part of the season. At halftime they won 68-45, and late in the third quarter they were 93-65, just before a furious reaction from the Bucks, who went 3-20 in just three minutes and led to 98-89. But Van Gundy’s men scored the last five points (103-89 at the end of the third quarter), including the sequence that showed the Bucks it wasn’t their night: Giannis missed alley-oop, Melli hit a triple from the corner. Budenholzer’s men scored 81 points in the second half and lost, the first team to experience something like this since 1979.

Van Gundy counted on Melli because he put JJ Redick out of the rotation. Without him, an off-hour specialist, the Pelicans equaled their 3-point record: 21 (21/48) by the 13 (13/35) of the Bucks, who suffered the conversion of Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson: Lonzo hit seven 3s (he equaled his career high) with a brilliant 7/13). Bledsoe, revenge against his exes, went from 6 (7/14) for the first time since 2018. That aim opened new options in attack for the Pelicans, with giant Steven Adams in the zones (20 rebounds) and Zion Williamson in his best night as a facilitator: 21 points, 9 rebounds and, eye, 7 assists. Brandon Ingram had 28 points for a team that may be waking up in time. Or that he simply lived off a terrible first part of a sleeping rival, who plays today in back to back in Charlotte and that, even so, was squeezed in the second half looking for the comeback. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 9 points at halftime and finished with 38, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Khirs Middleton finished 16 + 8 + 8 for a Bucks who completely lost the thread during many stretches of a dire first half.

RAPTORS 124-KINGS 126

The Kings also react. Like the Pelicans, a corpse a few days ago in the West, Californians are in full swing: three wins in a row and a very competitive tone (8-10 now) after winning with much merit and final troubles to a Raptors that go back to twist: 7-12 with three losses after having won five games of six.

The Kings made 55% of their shots and sent in a brilliant first half that was followed by an end of much suffering. The Raptors defense forced 9 losses in a fourth quarter in which the game went from 105-112 to 116-117. Only Harrison Barnes (26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) kept the Kings afloat until he appeared the excellent rookie Ty Haliburton, who after missing six triples scored the seventh, 44 seconds from the end and to make it 116-120. Then the Kings made the necessary free throws. Haliburton finished with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 11 assists, Fox with 24 points and 4 assists, Hield with 22 points and 5 triples and Whiteside added 16 points and 9 rebounds from the bench. In the Raptors, 32 points and 4 rebounds from Siakam, 17 and 6 assists from Lowry and 26 + 5 + 6 from VanVleet. But things don’t quite work out.

HORNETS 108-PACERS 105

Another game in which there was surprise was at the Hornets-Pacers, the second game between both teams in three days and a different sign this time, with a very good victory for Carolina’s, who are around the playoffs level at their best. And they survived a final charge from the Pacers, who rallied nine points in the last and took the lead. Then the game of triples came out tails. One from Lamb put them ahead (102-103) with 90 seconds left and then they scored two Rozier and Graham (108-103). Malcolm Brogdon (21 points, 8 assists) scored (108-105) and, after loss, the Hornets had the triple to tie in the last attack, but missed.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists, Myles Turner scored 20 points and grabbed 8 rebounds but the Hornets were more team: 14 points and 10 assists from Graham, 19 points from Rozier (9/17 in triples between the two), 16 + 6 + 7 from LaMelo Ball (0 / 6 in 3s), a bit of everything from Gordon Hayward (11 + 8 + 6) and a great game from PJ Washington (19 + 9 + 3), a key player, for its potential, in the growth of these Hornets.

WIZARDS 100-HAWKS 116

The worst team in the League, the Wizards (3-12 now) lost again incontestably, increasingly unstitched. There are four defeats in a row since his stoppage due to COVID and a progressive regrouping: Hachimura, Bertans (0 points, 0/6 in triples) and Wagner returned but Ish Smith, Troy Brown and Avdija were still out. The Hawks (10-9 now) took a slice: +23 in the third quarter and control of the local comeback attempt in the last quarter, in which Trae Young had, just in case, 18 of his 41 points (with 5 assists and 5/9 on 3s).

It was an ugly game, full of nerves, techniques (9) and three expulsions, including those of Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook (26 + 6 + 4), who spent the night to the brawl. The Hawks controlled Bradley Beal, who played one of the worst games of the season and stayed at 26 points with 0/8 on 3s. There is no light on the horizon for these Wizards.

KNICKS 102-CAVALIERS 81

Two revelations (each in its own way from the East), played in New York, where the Knicks defense froze Collin Sexton (17 points on 18 shots) and left Darius Garland (24 points, 4/6 in triples) very alone on a day that was too discreet for Andre Drummond (4), Taurean Prince and Larry Nance and in which he contributed what Jarrett Allen could (15 points, 9 rebounds , 3 assists). The Knicks had the production of what is their hard core in this meritorious season for now: 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists from Julius Randle, 24 points from RJ Barrett and 25 with 5 rebounds and 5/8 on 3s from Immanuel Quickley.

MAGIC 90-CLIPPERS 116

Game without much history between some very depleted Magic (8-12 already) and Clippers at full throttle (15-5), increasingly solid and looking more threatening. After 26-26 of the first quarter, the locals only got 64 more points. In the second half they opened with an 11-0 run to get to three… but lost 11-28 the rest of that third quarter. Thus, impossible to break his black streak against the Clippers, whom they have not beaten since November 2013 (14 losses in a row). Only Terrence Ross (24 points) was at a good level. Vucevic stayed at 10 points and 6 rebounds with 4/13 shooting, Fournier at 8 points with 13 shots, Anthony at 6 points with 10 shots… a disaster. On the Clippers, great game and final rest for Kawhi Leonard (24 points) and Paul George (26 + 9 + 5), well accompanied by Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris.

TIMBERWOLVES 94-SIXERS 118

There was no surprise: the Wolves-Sixers was exactly what it looked like it was going to be. The Sixers, one of the best teams in the NBA, continue without losing with their type quintet (11-0 now, 14-6 total), the Wolves continue to accumulate losses (4-14). You could not expect a feat from the Wolves, who received Joel Embiid, who is at the pace of MVP, without Karl-Anthony Towns, who is still out due to COVID, and Naz Reid. Without pure pivot in front, Embiid played at ease: in 27 minutes he added 37 points and 11 rebounds, accompanied by Ben Simmons (11 points, 7 assists), Seth Curry (2 points), Shake Milton (13) …

The Wolves weathered the first half (48-53) and sank in the second (46-65). Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 in the draft, started with 15 points on 5/13 shooting. D’Angelo Russell returned with a soulless 14 points (1/7 on 3s, only 4 assists) and Beasley scored 22 points on another night where Ricky Rubio couldn’t get out of the maze in which he himself has assumed that he is: 4 points and 4 assists with 2/6 in shots and 4 turnovers for the point guard of El Masnou.