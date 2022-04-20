The direct, which managed to surprise us in the past with the most attractive proposals, will be broadcast today.

Meta is warming up to start the Meta Quest Gaming Showcasean event that re-baptizes the previous live shows to adapt to the new name of Meta Quest 2. As you can imagine, those responsible for the Virtual Reality device seek to surprise us with all the news that reach your glasses, so it is an unavoidable appointment for all users of the device.

The live will take place today, April 20, at 7:00 p.m.Not many details have been given about the broadcast, but we have no doubt that it will give us several unexpected announcements. After all, Meta used one of its events dedicated to its Virtual Reality glasses to show us the most important features of Resident Evil 4 VR, a title that has already become the best seller in the history of Meta Quest.

Time and how to track it

If you are interested in following the Meta broadcast, think that it will take place today, April 20that 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time). You can see everything they have prepared for Meta Quest 2 through their channels Twitter, Youtube Y Facebookso we can already raise expectations around everything that will be presented for the company’s Virtual Reality.

Of course, more and more players are betting on this type of immersive entertainment, which obviously benefits projects like Meta Quest 2. After all, this device continues to grow in popularity and its store is already over $1 billion in revenue.

More about: Meta Quest 2, Meta, Live and Virtual Reality.