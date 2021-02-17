Within the framework of the most recent Nintendo Direct, Square enix presented the return of one of his most iconic RPGs of the era of PlayStation. This time we have the return of The Legend of Mana, a title that first arrived in North America on June 6, 2006 and will now be available at Nintendo switch.

Legend of mana is the fourth game in the mana series and serves as a sort of sequel to Trials of Mana. Here, an unnamed hero, that is, the one you create, must reestablish the land of Fa’Diel by creating a world around it by completing a series of quests to revive the Tree of Mana.

It is worth emphasizing that Legend of mana It had its own combat system which was a bit different from the other titles in the series. This title gives the player the ability to shape the structure of the world through the ‘Land Make’ system, spawning regions and missions in a non-linear game system rather than a solid main plot.

What will the Nintendo Switch version of Legend of Mana bring?

According to the presentation during the Nintendo Direct, Legend of mana in Nintendo switch You will have a presentation with HD graphics, which is an applause detail because it will look very attractive and you will not lose your identity.

As if that were not enough, we also have that you can choose the music with two different options, the one with arrangements that make it certainly more modern and the original so that you feel again in those 32-bit days.

In this reissue of Legend of mana You can also disable the random encounter and take advantage of a minigame that resembles a bit what we saw with it PlayStation Pocket of several yesterdays ago.

The new presentation of Legend of Mana will be available from 24 June on Nintendo Switch. Are you excited about this return? Do not stop following the conversation on our social networks and stay on TierraGamer.

