León, Guanajuato.- Know the route of Santa Claus, you can now monitor it from Google, we will tell you all the details. We are a few hours away from inaugurating Christmas, 2022, in the Mexican Republic, the best idea to celebrate the Christmas spirit that is already felt anywhere is knowing the route that Santa will follow to get to your home.

Santa Claus Tracker is the tool that Google makes available to the world, so you can meet Santa’s Christmas route and so you can know what time it will arrive in Mexico.

According to information from Tracker Google Maps, Santa Claus will arrive first in the Far East of Russiathus inaugurating Christmas.

In Russia Christmas will begin at 4:00 am Mexico time as dictated by this Google Maps Santa Tracker tool in real time. You will be able to follow Santa Claus this December 24 and 25.

How can I know the route of Santa Claus step by step? We teach you how to use this great monitoring tool.

The Santa Claus Tracker will allow you to know the route of Santa Claus in real time 24 hours before Christmas. The first thing you have to do is search for Santa Claus on Google or click here

On the Google Maps Santa Tracker page, you can zoom in to see Santa’s track.

On the Santa Claus Tracker map you can see each of the countries that Santa Claus will visit as well as the beautiful, beautiful and beloved Mexico.

Below you can see several gifts in each of the countries, which you can click on.

If the gifts in the Santa Claus Tracker are opened, it means that Santa Claus has already passed by; If not, it means that he hasn’t reached that point yet.

Also know incredible games that you can enjoy as a family, children and adults can enjoy very fun Google activities that you can enjoy with your cousins, family or individually, these games are:

Selfie with Santa Claus

create your elf

Memory games

Where is Santa Claus?

geography test

Among other activities, visit Google and have a lot of fun this Christmas. Happy Holidays wishes you The DEBATE.