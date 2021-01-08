Catamarca registered 106 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the official part released this Thursday night.

The contagion curve keep going up, since on Wednesday 84 positives had been reported; on Tuesday, 77; Monday, 71; and on Sunday, 66.

This occurs in a context of strong concern of the Interior.

They admit that the province is in the worst moment of the pandemic (last week there was a record of cases in one day) and that is why the governor Raul Jalil decreed that the entire territory fell back to Yellow Stage of Coexistence, which implied the return of greater restrictions on activities and circulation.

Of the 106 infected that were detected this Wednesday, 74 are from the Capital department, 12 of Old Valley, six of Belen, five of Santa Maria, five of Capayan, three of Andalgalá and one of Fray Mamerto Esquiú.

The new cases were confirmed as follows: 79 by PCR tests, 24 by antigen tests, and three by epidemiological link.

Even with the strong escalation of infections, Catamarca continues as the third province in the country that accumulates fewer cases, after Misiones and Formosa: carries a total of 3,477.

Total deaths since the start of the pandemic remains at 21.

Official report of coronavirus cases in Catamarca corresponding to this Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 364 coronavirus tests were performed and there were 118 recovered patients: 107 live in San Fernando del Valle de Catamarca, six in Valle Viejo, three in Belén and two in Fray Mamerto Esquiú. A total of 2,283 people have already overcome Covid-19.

Meanwhile, active cases (people with the disease) dropped to 1,173 (There were 1,185 on Wednesday).

At Malbrán Hospital from the provincial capital, the reference center for treating the infected, there are four Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care, three of them with mechanical ventilation.

Throughout the Catamarca health system the ICU bed occupancy reaches 32%, While the use of respirators is 19% of the total equipment installed.

LP