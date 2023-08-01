FromPatrick Mayer close

When deployed, Ukrainian soldiers stay behind on the battlefield. Her colleagues come up with something creative to save her from the Russian army.

Munich / Zaporizhia – Ukraine continues to put considerable pressure on Robotyne in its offensive in the south. Most recently, an advance of 2.5 kilometers was successful there, and the Russian invading army had to give way – while apparently also fortifying Berdyansk on the Azov Sea more strongly in addition to Tokmak.

Ukraine offensive: Several soldiers saved in a spectacular drone operation

That’s where the troops want to go Kievs in the Ukraine war in the coming weeks arrive to the units Moscow in occupied Crimea alongside the cruise missile attacks. But until then it is still a long way. The offensive has stalled north of Tokmak, halfway to Berdyansk and the Ukrainian “pocket of resistance” Melitopol.

And: With this goal, they have to Apparently the Ukrainians themselves are taking heavy losses, mainly due to dense Russian minefields and the Ka-52 attack helicopter. Several soldiers from a Ukrainian tank unit have now been rescued in a spectacular operation. A drone video circulating on Twitter is supposed to prove this. It was shared by a pro-Ukrainian account.

“Drink the water and follow the drone – that’s where we are.” Aerial scouts of the “Makhno” group helped the fighters of the First Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces to escape. 😢 ❤️ #Ukraine #Bakhmut #Kharkiv #Crimea pic.twitter.com/KV3IJbuOGJ — dr Khaled Alfaiomi (@Alfaiomi) July 26, 2023

A look back: In the first two weeks alone Ukrainian counteroffensive Up to 20 percent of the planned Ukrainian weapons were damaged or destroyed – including some battle tanks supplied by the West. This was reported according to the New York Times American and European officials. The 1st Guards Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Army, which consists of three tank battalions and in front of the illegal invasion of the Russians in the north of Ukraine was stationed in Chernihiv.

Ukraine offensive: “Makhno” air reconnaissance planes guide soldiers away from Russian army

Apparently, drone air reconnaissance aircraft from the group “Makhno” now helped the fighters of the armored brigade to escape from the battlefield. The information can be independently verified, but the recordings look authentic. Where exactly what is shown should have happened is not explained in more detail. The drone unit allegedly located several soldiers using Mavic quadrocopters. These are rather unspectacular rectangular drones, as they are common in commercial use – for example in the film industry or on larger construction sites. The practical thing: Objects weighing up to one pound (around 0.45 kilos) can be attached to the drones – for example PET bottles with drinking water.

The air reconnaissance planes apparently dropped exactly such bottles over the hiding places of the missing soldiers, with the message: “Drink the water and follow the drone – here we are.” This is how the men marked with the typical blue tapes were apparently able to run to the Ukrainian troops – and not directly into the clutches of the Russian army. Not an isolated case?

Again and again, the Ukrainian armored units have to take sensitive hits. “Russia has most likely lost about 40 Ka-52s since the invasion, but this type has also exacted a high price from Ukraine,” wrote the British Ministry of Defense in its daily update on Twitter on July 27 on the danger from attack helicopters. An expansion of the Ka-52 fleet was the equipment with a new armor-piercing air-to-surface missile (LMUR), which has a range of about 15 kilometers, according to London sources. The German Leopard 2, for example, can hardly be defended against these missiles, since the tank only has an MG3 machine gun mounted for air defense.

Ukraine offensive: Russian attack helicopters attack western tanks like “Leos”.

The Russians are able to “hit our counter-offensive forces” with combat helicopters and combat aircraft, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the daily newspapers in early July Picture and World as well as the website political explained. Alone at the village Mala Tokmachka a few kilometers north of Robotyne the Ukrainian army is supposed to be in a large minefield lost a total of 25 minesweepers and tanks on June 8 – including seven delivered Leopard 2 tanks, like those Southgerman newspaper wrote.

Valery Saluschnyj, the supreme commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, therefore had in an interview with the Washington Post more US M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) systems required for mine clearance. (pm)

