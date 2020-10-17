For the first time, the applicants for the CDU chairmanship face questions from a party audience together on a stage. Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen have been invited to Berlin by the CDU youth organization Junge Union (JU). JU members are connected via video conference.

At the end of the event on Saturday evening, JU boss Tilman Kuban wants to start a two-week member survey of the youth organization on the CDU chairmanship. The result is considered to be the recommendation of the party’s youngsters for election as CDU leader. The JU – the joint youth organization of the CDU and CSU – claims to have almost 100,000 members. Of the 1001 delegates at the CDU party congress, around 100 belong to the JU. (Tsp, dpa)