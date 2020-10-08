Another TV duel is due tonight in the US election campaign. At the lecterns: the two vice-presidential candidates, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris.

At the TV debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, Pence and Harris will be separated from President Donald Trump by Plexiglas after the corona infection.

The duel deThe runner-up candidate is eagerly awaited this year. Not only did Trump and his challenger Joe Biden had a chaotic television debate last week.

Because of the old age of Trump (74 years) and Biden (77 years), the future Vice President is likely to play a special role. They would take over the office if the president fell seriously ill or died in office.