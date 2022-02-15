The Polish company has prepared one of its REDstreams and the version for PS5 and Series X and S sounds strong.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 still hurts. The last great project of CD Projekt RED It had a very complicated premiere, being removed from the PlayStation Store and even with its managers being forced to face a lawsuit by investors who have settled with compensation.

For this reason, the studio continues to work on the different improvements that the game receives periodically, in addition to a version for the new generation that will arrive during this year 2022. This could be the protagonist of the new direct special that they have announced. This is another one of his REDstreams, which will be broadcast today, Tuesday February 15from the official channels of the company.

Time and how to track it

The direct on Cyberpunk 2077 will start the 16:00 in the Spanish peninsular time. It corresponds to 09:00 in Mexico City, although we leave you a link so you can check what time it corresponds to in your territory. The event will take place on the official channel of Twitter by CD Project.

In 3DJuegos you will have all the news that is revealed in this special broadcast, although we have already known some clues that point directly to the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Let us remember that a new generation edition of The Witcher 3 is also in the oven, although we do not know if they will make any mention of it today.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Project RED, CD Projekt, The Witcher 3, PS5 and Xbox Series X.