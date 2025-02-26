This Wednesday, Sánchez and Feijóo see their faces again in full government negotiations with the independence partners. Follow all information and reactions live.

09:16 QUESTION Podemos “Does the government think about the social, economic and political transformations that our country needs?” Asks Ione Belarra. It replies that the president does and argues the policies in the field of gender violence and feminism, also brought up the minimum vital income and takes chest from poverty data.

09:14 Tribute to Aitor Esteban “That the Secrets Law is changed” is the last request of Aitor Esteban as PNV spokesman in Congress, which will lead the party. He has received a great applause from the camera that has made him release some tears. Vox and PP have not risen from the seat.

09:14 Last question by Aitor Esteban as Congress spokesman “What geopolitical objectives will your government guide before the new international situation?” Is the question of the PNV, which asks for concrete measures “already” in defense matters that do not force the country to depend on the US. UU.: Europe time ». It reminds him that at the Paris Summit, Sánchez was sitting “between Macron and Starmer” and that is an important position. The president says that Spain is in kyiv, in the West Bank and other places participating in La Paz. «Europeanism, multilateralism and defense of international humanitarian law» are the 3 pillars on which the geopolitical strategy has based.

09:08 The PP leader criticizes the “fiscal gift” to ERC Feijóo urges Sanchez not to “despise” the PP, who will be in whom he has to rely on international politics, not in his partners, and criticizes his “fiscal gift” to ERC. “For most Spaniards, the condemnation is you, who forces us to pay your mortgages.” Sanchez defends between boos the millions that the Spaniards will stop paying and reminds him of Vox’s ideas, in clear support to Trump, and that contradicts the position of the popular Pons. He urges him to break the Abascal party.

09:03 Feijóo asks the government coalition “Do you think that your government coalition is adequate for the current political situation?” It is Feijóo’s question. Sanchez responds affirmatively: “Despite parliamentary fragmentation, this government makes Spain progress.”

08:53 Discrepancies within the government Minutes before starting, Aina Vidal, spokesman to add, ensures that the relationship with the government is stable although “issues in which they do not agree.”

08:44 Negotiations with independence partners This control session will be marked by the fruits of government negotiations with their Catalan partners of Junts and ERC and with the removal of the regional debt on the table.