THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, 5 January 2022, 19:22



A total of thirteen floats will parade this Wednesday in the Cavalcade of the Magi of Cartagena, which will leave at 7 p.m. from Alameda, at the crossroads with Francisco de Borja Street. After going around the Plaza de España, it will run along the Paseo de Alfonso XIII, ending at the roundabout of the submarine, where the intersection with Capitanes Ripoll and Esparta streets is located. In total they are just over 2 kilometers long. This year the traditional itinerary through the pedestrian streets of the historic center has been discarded, where preventing crowds would be unfeasible.