The summer market has been very long for Hirving Lozano. The Mexican had a talk with the Napoli board, which has offered him a renewal with a salary reduced by half, an offer that the Mexican has not accepted and that has led the club to demand that he leave this same market. The player has intentions, but there are not too many offers on the table, at least not those that are attractive to him in sporting terms.
This weekend a new chapter has been written between the winger of the Mexican National Team and the Serie A champion team, as Rudi García, Napoli’s coach, hinted that in the face of ‘Kvara’s’ injury, ‘Chucky’ had many options of being a starter at the start of the season, but the Mexican not only came as a substitute, but also did not have a single minute on the pitch, now, from Italy, the reason for this exile for Lozano is reported.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that prior to the start of Serie A, there was an approach on the part of ‘Chucky’ with the management of Napoli where the Mexican asked the club that if the desire for his departure is such, they lowered the sale price so that he could get accommodation easily. A request that the board of directors does not like at all, since the Mexican is the second most expensive signing of all time for the club and his performance has not been as desired. The coach received a direct order not to give the player minutes.
