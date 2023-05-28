36,587,068 voters

The census of the 28-M voting lists is made up of 36,587,068. These citizens will be able to participate, depending on their situation, in the municipal and regional elections, the General Boards of the Historic Territory of Araba/Álava, Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa, the assemblies of Ceuta and Melilla, the Canary Islands councils, the island councils of Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca, to the General Council of Valle de Arán (Lleida) and, finally, to the elections to entities of a territorial scope lower than the municipality (Eatim). In addition, 18.3 million will exercise their right in the regional elections that are held in twelve communities (Aragon, Principality of Asturias, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Extremadura, the Community of Madrid, the Region of Murcia, Foral Community of Navarre and La Rioja).