

follow University Master 2022the EA SPORTS FIFA 22 tournament, organized by La Gazzetta dello Sport and 2Watch, which sees the Italian university students. The tournament, now in its second edition sponsored by Eurospin And Lemonsoda Energy Activatorand for the best students there are up for grabs scholarships of up to 5 thousand euros. The busy schedule includes a phase of qualifying rounds, which will give access to the university finals, during which the best players who will take part in the Tournament of Champions of June 8 to win the scholarships. The show includes the participation of Fifa analysts Tommaso Bonini (aka Don Oppini) e Lorenzo Giannotta (aka NoWeakFut), the semi-final commentary will be conducted by the proplayer Matteo Ribera (aka Riberaribell). The commentary of the Tournament of Champions entrusted to the sports journalist, as well as the Italian voice of the FIFA 22 game, Pierluigi Pardo and to the coach of the Italian national team Nello Nigro (aka Hollywood285). The event will see the extraordinary participation of Giorgio Chiellini, who will congratulate the winner live. During the competition period it will be broadcast Study areathe in-depth program conducted by the radio speaker Bryan Ronzani with the journalist of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Giulio di Feo and other guests.