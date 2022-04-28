09:38

López Miras emphasizes that the Region of Murcia is a benchmark in the “reuse of water.” And he highlights the importance that the first sanitation and purification plan had for optimizing the infrastructures. “We have already drafted the second, which includes improvements.”

Therefore, explains the regional president, if there is a place that should lead the development of “technological solutions to management problems, it had to be” in the Region. “Out of necessity”, he admits, and remembers that it is the territory with “less rainfall”.

“Our responsibility is to move forward in something that we are experts and we know,” says López Miras. “We have been the land that has developed the most in water management, in the export and production of horticultural products.”

López Miras underlines that the Region is an example in water management: “A region that owes its history and its present to the perfect use of water.”

Fernando López Miras, president of the Region of Murcia, intervenes, who begins by remembering José García Martínez, who was deputy director of LA VERDAD, who died this week at the age of 81.

“What CAF wants is to go further, to be able to associate with partners such as the Region of Murcia, from which we can draw lessons for ourselves,” concludes Corlazzoli.

Ignacio Corlazzoli: “At this time there is an opportunity for there to be a greater rapprochement with the Region.” “We have one more challenge, green growth and climate change.”

“We want to cooperate from our sphere by praying for a rational use of water”, insists Alberto Aguirre, who advocates moving towards “a model that is fairer, more efficient and more sustainable”.

“We are concerned about the problem of water scarcity in the basin but also its good management from the perspective of sustainability,” says the director of LA VERDAD.

Alberto Aguirre: “Unlike other more modern cities, Murcia’s relationship with water goes back centuries of history, to Muslim times. The garden’s irrigation network is older than the Cathedral itself.” “Our newspaper has always been concerned with water management.”

The day begins with a welcome speech by Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, director of LA VERDAD, and Ignacio Corlazzoli Hughes, manager for Europe, Asia and the Middle East at CAF-Development Bank of Latin America.

This second day will be focused on the circular economy of water and sustainable production. Speakers of the highest level, both from Latin America and the Region of Murcia, will contribute their experience in three round tables throughout the morning.

The first presentation, held yesterday, revolved around sustainable cities.

The meeting, organized by LA VERDAD and CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, has as its main objective to disseminate experiences around water management, the circular economy and sustainable production, all with the Spanish language as a common link.

Hello! Welcome to the second day of the Future in Spanish forum.