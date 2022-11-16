NASA intends to take the first step this Wednesday to return to the surface of the Moon, after half a century of absence, two failed attempts in summer and several delays due to hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Artemis I mission, without a crew, will take off at 1:04 (7:04, Spanish peninsular time) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to the plans of the US space agency. The time window in which launch is possible lasts two hours. The goal is to rehearse the expedition in which “the first woman and the first non-white person” will walk on the lunar soil in three years, according to NASA’s calendar.

The Artemis I mission will travel more than two million kilometers in about 25 days, to fly over the surface of the Moon and return to Earth on December 11, with a controlled landing in the Pacific Ocean. Only three mannequins and two fictional character dolls will travel on board: Snoopy the dog and Shaun the sheep. This Wednesday’s takeoff is a crucial test for NASA’s new Space Launch System, the most powerful rocket in history, weighing 2,600 tons and reaching a height of more than a 17-story building.

Artemis I marks the birth of a new era of space exploration, as explained by the Spanish engineer Carlos García Galán, from the US space agency, in an interview with EL PAÍS on Monday. The goal now is to go to the Moon to stay. Future projects include the construction starting in 2028 of the Gateway space station, which will orbit the satellite and serve as a springboard for manned missions to the lunar surface, and the installation of a base on the moon, with a module in which astronauts can live. This training for life on another world will serve to seriously think about sending a human expedition to Mars starting in 2040.

