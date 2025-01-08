The President of the Government, Pedro Sanchezpresides this Wednesday in Madrid, supported by all his ministers and before representatives of the Cortes and civil society, the first of the hundred events that the Executive plans to organize to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Francisco Franco. The event takes place at the Reina Sofía Art Museum in Madrid and with it begins a series of activities for all the autonomous communities under the heading ‘Spain in freedom’. King Felipe VI is not present at the event due to scheduling reasons.