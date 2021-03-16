The coverage will include videos, photo galleries and the analysis of LA VERDAD journalists who regularly follow the political news of the Region. Archive image of a debate in the Regional Assembly. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM

The central courtyard will be the setting for the fifth motion of censure presented in the Regional Assembly. The initiative of PSOE and Ciudadanos, which has caused a whole political earthquake in the country, seems doomed to failure due to the desertion of Isabel Franco, Francisco Álvarez and Valle Miguélez, although it will not be known until the deputies cast their vote next Thursday. the result.

Faced with these historic days, THE TRUTH bets on a full and live monitoring so that your readers receive all relevant information through the website. From the beginning of the morning, the last hour of the Assembly can be followed live through laverdad.es, including the debate of the motion and the statements of the protagonists of the day through minute by minute. In addition, the coverage will include videos, photo galleries and the analysis of LA VERDAD journalists who regularly follow the political news of the Region of Murcia.

Readers who wish to receive notifications on their mobile phone or on their computer of the last hour of the regional news can subscribe to the informative alerts at laverdad.es, or download the application laverdad on + on their Android and iOS devices.