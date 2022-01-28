Follow live from Colombia vs. Peru, for the Qualifiers

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez returned to the title of Colombia.
James Rodríguez returned to the title of Colombia.
Reinaldo Rueda’s team is forced to beat Peru.
January 28, 2022, 03:49 PM
The Colombian national team must beat Peru this afternoon to maintain the chances of qualifying directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022, after Thursday’s triumph of Uruguay, as a visitor to Paraguay.
(Be sure to read: Luis Díaz: the Portuguese press considers his move to Liverpool to be done)
Colombia will train with David Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Wílmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Falcao García.
(Also read: Colombia vs. Peru: these are the ones chosen by Reinaldo Rueda)
While the Inca team will play with Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Wall. Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula.
The game will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla starting at 4 pm for the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.
(Be sure to read: Argentina loses four players to face Colombia)
