Follow live from Colombia vs. Peru, for the Qualifiers

The Colombian national team must beat Peru this afternoon to maintain the chances of qualifying directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022, after Thursday’s triumph of Uruguay, as a visitor to Paraguay.

Colombia will train with David Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Wílmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Falcao García.

While the Inca team will play with Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Wall. Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula.

The game will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla starting at 4 pm for the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.

