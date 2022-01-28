Sunday, January 30, 2022
Follow live from Colombia vs. Peru, for the Qualifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2022
in Sports
ColombiaParaguay

James Rodríguez returned to the title of Colombia.

James Rodríguez returned to the title of Colombia.

Reinaldo Rueda’s team is forced to beat Peru.

The Colombian national team must beat Peru this afternoon to maintain the chances of qualifying directly to the Qatar World Cup 2022, after Thursday’s triumph of Uruguay, as a visitor to Paraguay.

Colombia will train with David Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Yerry Mina, Dávinson Sánchez, Johan Mojica; Wílmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz, Rafael Santos Borré and Falcao García.

While the Inca team will play with Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Callens, Lopez; Wall. Yotún, Carrillo, Peña, Cueva; Lapadula.

The game will be played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla starting at 4 pm for the fifteenth day of the South American Qualifiers.

