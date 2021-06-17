The event will focus on talks with developers, and Ninja Theory will offer a “developmental look” for their game.

The E3 2021 has already closed its doors, but that does not mean that the news ends here. This afternoon will be held the Xbox Games Showcase: Extended, a live event where the Xbox Series X company will offer talks and gatherings with the developers of its internal studios. Members of 343i, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, Rare, Double Fine and more, as well as third party associated studies. And watch out, there may be news about Hellblade 2.

And it is that Ninja Theory anticipates the presence of a new “Look at the development of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” on your account from Twitter. Of course, Xbox has reiterated that this afternoon’s event will mainly revolve around the talks, and Chief Marketing Officer Aaron Greenberg, has left very clear that this event “will not offer adsbut the great perspective of the teams working on Xbox games is. “

3 months of Xbox Game Pass for € 1

That said, let’s get down to business. This Xbox Games Showcase: Extended will begin today, Thursday, June 17, at 19:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 12:00 (CDMX time). In this link you can consult the schedule by countries. And, for your convenience, at 3DJuegos we offer you at the beginning of the text the video with live streaming, through the Xbox YouTube channel.

An ideal desktop to digest that Xbox and Bethesda conference of E3 2021 that was full of announcements, and that has won the award for the best presentation of the fair, awarded by E3 itself. We remind you that Xbox Game Pass allows you to subscribe right now for one euro for the first three months, a nice way to kill time until the event starts. And, of course, we invite you to review the Hellblade 2 presentation trailer on our website, so you can warm up.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Xbox, Xbox Series X | S, Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, 343 Industries, Rare, Double Fine, and Xbox Game Studios.