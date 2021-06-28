Bandai Namco’s character joins the Nintendo Switch fighting game, ready for battle.

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 began with the announcement of a new fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And what a fighter, everything is said. Is about Kazuya mishima, the star of the Tekken saga, who is signing up for the most ambitious crossover in video games as part of the second fighters pass from Nintendo. After its announcement on the 15th, the Big N offers us today at last the event of Kazuya’s presentation in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The event will last about 40 minutesWith a live broadcast, Masahiro Sakurai will show this afternoon all the details of the new fighter from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as they usually do. A glimpse that promises to delve into the Kazuya’s moves and attacks, its special characteristics, and everything that makes this veteran fighter who joins the Nintendo Switch game unique. And the most important: we will know the release date of Kazuya in the game, as well as some more news.

Kazuya’s presentation event in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is held today, June 28, at 16:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 09:00 (CDMX time), with a duration of 40 minutes. In this link you can consult the schedules by countries. For your convenience, in the news we include the official live broadcast from Nintendo Spain, through its YouTube channel. And, as we mentioned before, the presentation will not focus only on Kazuya. The new costumes for Mii fighters.

Are you excited about the arrival of the Tekken fighter to the saga? If you missed Nintendo’s E3 2021, we remind you that the Kyoto company presented the first gameplay trailer for Breath of the Wild 2, in addition to announcing the new Metroid Dread for Switch, along with the presentation of the remake of Advance Wars 1 and 2 And we also had the announcement of a new WarioWare Get It Together! coming this year, among other prominent announcements.

