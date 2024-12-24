Felipe VI addresses the Spanish one more Christmas Eve in the year that celebrates the tenth anniversary of his reign. A year marked by the tragedy of the Dana in Valencia

He King addresses the Spanish on Christmas Eve in his traditional Christmas message to take stock of the year. In his speech, the tragedy of the dana will surely occupy a prominent place in the balance of a year in which he celebrated the tenth anniversary of its proclamation.

As in other previous Christmas messages, it is foreseeable that the head of state will reaffirm his appeal to dialogue and the consensus in a context characterized by the confrontation between the Government and the opposition, and that appeals to this unity to face the reconstruction tasks of the areas affected by the floods in the province of Valencia and other places.

He will also predictably talk about future of the Crown which represents the princess of Asturiasto which this year has been given greater institutional presence as heir.

