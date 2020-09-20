Tips For Glowing Skin: At present, due to the corona virus epidemic, most people are avoiding going to the beauty parlor. In such a situation, today we will tell you about those things which are found in your house and which are very beneficial for your skin. They not only do deep cleansing of your skin, but they are also helpful in giving you clean and clean skin, so let us tell you which are the 3 best combinations for skin care.

These are the 3 best combinations of skin care

1. Apply honey and tomato pack

Honey and tomatoes are very beneficial in reducing wrinkles and fine lines of your face. To make this pack, add 1 tablespoon pure honey in half a cup of tomato puree and apply it on your face and after 15 minutes of drying, wash your mouth with cold water. Honey is rich in natural antiseptic, antibacterial and antiinflammatory properties, which helps you to get impeccable skin. Along with this, tomato is full of many nutrients, which keeps your skin healthy. It is helpful in building vitamin C collagen in your skin and maintaining the firmness of the skin and also removes black spots on your face. Both these potassium and magnesium-rich things moisturize and brighten your skin.

2. Apply papaya and honey mask

This face removes dryness of your face and makes your skin soft. To make this, you should mix 2 teaspoons of milk and 1 tbsp of honey in half a cup of powdered papaya and apply it on your face. Then apply it for 15 minutes and wash it with cold water. An active enzyme is found in papaya, which is full of antifungal properties. It works by taking out your dead skin, hydrating the skin and improving the skin tone.

3. Pack aloe vera and cucumber

Both aloe vera and cucumber work to keep your face hydrated. They are helpful in getting a glowing and glowing skin. To make this pack, you blend the cucumber and extract its juice. Then add 2 tablespoons aloe vera gel to the cucumber juice and apply it on your face. Now massage the face slowly and leave it for 15 minutes and wash face with cold water. Actually aloe vera is considered the best for skincare. Aloe vera is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and amino acids. Which helps you get rid of sunburn, rash and redness. Also, cucumber provides you with the necessary vitamins and nutrients according to your skin, which helps in getting rid of dryness, aging and inflammation.

The special thing in all these three things is that they are helpful in increasing the production of collagen in your face, which proves useful in maintaining glow in the skin. Apart from this, using them reduces wrinkles on your face. Even after all this, if you are constantly struggling with skin related problems, then you should consult a dermatologist.

